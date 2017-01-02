Driver doing donuts on I-45 brings traffic to a halt

A Houston driver doing donuts on I-45 brought traffic to a halt on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A Houston driver doing donuts on I-45 brought traffic to a halt on Sunday.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon on I-45 at Aldine Bender. The cell phone video shows a cell phone driver in a heavily damaged SUV doing donuts in the middle of the freeway.

It is not clear whether the driver was under the influence of what happened to cause so much damage to the SUV. He eventually got out of the car and was taken into custody when police arrived.

