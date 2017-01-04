Driver arrested after violent crash on I-45 North

It was about 12:30 a.m. when witnesses said a white car was driving erratically southbound at N. Shepherd. The car’s driver struck the back of a pickup (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a driver is in custody and may face charges for a violent crash on I-45 North early Wednesday morning.

It was about 12:30 a.m. when witnesses said a white car was driving erratically southbound at N. Shepherd. The car’s driver struck the back of a pickup, causing the truck to flip, but police say the offending driver kept on going.

The driver exited the freeway and stopped at a gas station, but police say he never called 911. He was spotted by firefighters responding to the crash, and they reported his location to police.

Police at the scene say the case is being referred to the district attorney for possible hit-and-run charges.

The male driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

