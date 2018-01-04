Driver air lifted after crashing into back of big rig in Katy

The crash was reported before midnight Wednesday on Highway Boulevard/90 westbound at Carolina. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

KATY, Texas – A driver was air lifted to the hospital after crashing into the back of a big rig that was stopped on the side of a highway in Katy overnight.

The crash was reported before midnight Wednesday on Highway Boulevard/90 westbound at Carolina.

It appeared the 18-wheeler was stopped on the shoulder of the road when the driver of a Lexus sedan crashed into the back of the truck.

The Lexus driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The big rig driver was reportedly not hurt.

Police at the scene would not comment on the crash as the scene remained under investigation.

