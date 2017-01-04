Dramatic video shows SUV crash into Conroe tire shop

HOUSTON- Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV crashing into a Conroe tire shop on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened when a driver traveling west on Avenue G failed to stop for the stop sign at South Main Street.

The driver in the Honda Pilot drove straight into Mr. Cruz's Tire Shop located at 129 South Main Street.

The driver was transported to the hospital. Two people inside the shop were able to jump out of the way.

The business had extensive damages.

