Dramatically warmer by next week!

After a frigid weekend by Houston standards, we're in for a major warmup by the middle of next week. (Photo: Brooks Garner-KHOU)

HOUSTON - FRIDAY, JAN 6, 2017

After near record cold, sleet, freezing rain and snow today in the Houston region, we're heading back to a Spring-like pattern by the middle of next week! Today's record lowest high temperature was 36° in 2014. Today's afternoon temperatures were only in the low to mid 30s.

Locations all over southeast Texas experienced icing on the trees, sleet and light snow. Travel impacts will not be a factor tonight, despite a hard freeze on the way with mid-20s for lows, because roads will dry up long before the deepest cold sets-in.

The pattern we're facing today is the one I've been tracking for over 6 weeks. (See earlier blog entries.) Big picture aside, we at KHOU 11, were the first weather forecasting entity in Houston to specifically forecast today's wintry mix event.

Hard to picture highs climbing to near 80° next week, but there's Houston winter for ya!

-Brooks Garner

follow me on twitter/facebook