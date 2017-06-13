Office hour cutbacks reversed at local DPS branches

HOUSTON - Pressure from state leaders and lawmakers reversed a controversial cutback that could have cost you more time at Houston driver’s license facilities.

Office hours were reduced at driver license centers for the Houston-Gessner, Houston-North, Spring and Rosenberg facilities starting June 5. The new hours were changed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DPS called the cuts a business decision to control costs at select offices by reducing overtime and help with employee retention. At the department’s Gessner location, disgusted drivers questioned DPS.

“Are they thinking about their customers? That’s the question,” said Jasmine Alexander. “What about your customers what about people who want their driver’s license? What about them?”

“It’s crazy in there,” said Kori Esparza. “If they could be more efficient, guess it wouldn’t be an issue but obviously a lot of people waiting so it’s inconvenient.”

Tuesday, DPS announced its decision to resume extended hours, reversing the controversial cutback. DPS said in a release, “the decision to resume extended hours came after discussion with state leaders and state legislators. The Driver License Division will explore other options and efficiencies in order to keep the extended-hour schedule."

