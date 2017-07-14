DPS: Girl dies after being ejected from car in Clute

CLUTE, Texas – A 3-year-old girl died when she was ejected from her father’s car during an accident in Clute early Friday.

According to DPS investigators, it happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Country Road 226.

DPS said that the father reached back to buckle up the child after she unbuckled herself and lost control of the vehicle.

