DPS: Driver killed in head-on crash in Fort Bend Co.

FRESNO, Texas- A driver was killed after crashing head on into another vehicle late Saturday night in Fort Bend County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Trammel Fresno Road at Illinois Street.

Authorities said a driver of a Toyota pickup truck was headed east on Trammel Fresno when he crossed into the other lane and crashed head-on into a Kia SUV traveling west on the road.

DPS troopers said the the driver of the truck was killed on the scene; he was in his 50s.

The woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor. Authorities are investigating why he drifted into the lane.

