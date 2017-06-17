DPS: 3 killed in Huntsville crash on I-45

HUNTSVILLE, Texas- Three people were killed in a crash in Huntsville on Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened when an SUV was traveling southbound on I-45.

DPS said the SUV was being followed by a Hyundai Sonata, and for unknown reasons the Sonata struck the SUV. The SUV then hit a stranded vehicle and went off the highway.

There were five people in the SUV; DPS said they were traveling from Oklahoma to the Houston area for a family event.

Three of them died at the scene. Authorities identified them as 18-year-old Maria Alvarado, 18-year-old Sonia Perez and 59-year-old Maria Riviera De Alvarado.

The two others in the SUV were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition. DPS said the driver of the Sonata was treated and released at the scene.

