While these special solar eclipse glasses are required for safe direct viewing of the sun, they shouldn't be used to walk, run or drive. That's because they have a blackout effect! You won't need them if doing normal stuff outside during the ecilpse. (Photo: Brooks Garner)

HOUSTON/USA - Myths are rampant with eclipses. There is common false impression that the type of sunshine during a solar eclipse is special and evil and will make you blind just by being outside without protection. Not true. As long as you're not staring directly at the sun, you'll be fine. That's always true, eclipse or not!

You don't need to stay inside and draw the shades to stay safe Monday, 8/21/17. In fact, you can outside operate outside normally. There's no magically deadly light radiating from an eclipsed sun. It's the same 'ol ball of fire -- just with a moon blocking most of its light. This means as long as you're not looking directly at the sun Monday, 8/21/17, you won't need a special pair of solar eclipse glasses.



Don't drive with your special solar eclipse glasses on, thinking you need them for protection from the sun on Monday, 8/21/17. You'll be driving blind! As long as you're not looking directly at the sun, the sun's rays are no different.

I've been asked by several people if they need to wear them while driving -- or doing anything outside. The answer is don't. As you'd inevitably discover when you put them on, these special glasses block 99.9% of light, so they're effectively blackout shades! You'd be driving blind!



If you're directly observing the sun you will need special eclipse solar glasses. However, you won't need them if you're outside, unless you try to stare straight up at the sun! This means no need to wear them if driving a car or mowing the lawn.

If you do plan to watch the eclipse by directly observing the sun, do know that normal sunglasses absolutely do not provide the needed protection and that these special solar shades are required! As I wrote yesterday, the only case for wearing normal sunglasses to observe the eclipse is if you are looking down at a projection of the eclipse on the ground.



Using your hands, you can make a pin-hole projector to witness the eclipse. When viewnig it, the ONLY time you don't need special eclipse solar shades is if viewing an *image* projected onto the ground or a piece of paper (or watching on TV/online.) (Photo: Hat4Rain/Flickr)

Again, it is perfectly safe to be outside and operate as normal that day, whether you choose to wear normal sunglasses or go without any eye protection. Do you normally stare into the sun directly? No. So don't do it Monday either -- unless you're wearing the special eclipse glasses.

Don't mow the lawn wearing solar glasses. Don't drive while wearing solar glasses. Don't walk wearing solar glasses. You don't need them unless you're looking directly up at the sun. If you attempt to drive or walk or do anything other than stand still, you'll find yourself completely blinded and inevitably you will crash into something.

