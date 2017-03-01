Dog wakes up family as Clear Lake-area home catches fire

(Photo: Lisa S.)

HOUSTON – A family says their dog alerted them to a fire that destroyed their home near Clear Lake overnight.

Houston firefighters responded to Heron Field Court near Pear Woods Court around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Witness video sent to KHOU 11 by a neighbor showed huge flames coming from the home.

No injuries were reported as a homeowner tells KHOU 11 that their barking dog woke them up, and they all managed to get outside safely.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s garage before spreading to an attic space and the rest of the home.

The home is likely a complete loss.

(© 2017 KHOU)