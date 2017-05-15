The Woodlands doctor suspended after allegedly drinking on the job

HOUSTON - A doctor has been temporarily suspended after testing positively for alcohol while at work.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Gregory Michael Gibbons was working a day shift at the CHI Baylor St. Luke's Emergency Center in Montgomery on April 19. TMB says he was acting strangely and appeared intoxicated.

A blood test concluded that his blood alcohol concentration was 0.293.

TMB says that Gibbons practices in Montgomery and The Woodlands. He was immediately temporarily suspended until TMB takes further action.

© 2017 KHOU-TV