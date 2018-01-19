Doctor confirms you will not get sick from quick change in temperatures

(Photo: Dirima, Thinkstock Images, Dirima)

HOUSTON - After a week of freezing weather, the Houston area is expected to bask in 70-degree temperatures this weekend. The only thing that may ruin this weekend's warm-up, is the potential to get sick.

In an unscientific poll on reporter Melissa Correa's KHOU 11 Facebook page, nearly 600 people voted. The vast majority believe a fast temperature hike or dip could make someone sick.

KHOU 11 spoke to Dr. Rolando Maldonado of Midtown Family Practice about the toll changing temperatures could take on a person's health.

"Climate change and extreme climate change will not make you sick," said Maldonado. "Some people might be a little bit more susceptible, like asthmatics, to extreme climate changes, but for the most part no."

Dr. Maldonado understands how some people can make the connection between weather and illness. The warmer it is, the more likely we are to venture out, and when you come into contact with more people, the bigger the chance you have of catching something like the cold or the flu.

"Minimize your exposure," recommends Dr. Maldonado. "I mean, if you’re going to go outside, be careful where you are. Be mindful of what you’re touching. Keep your hands out of your face. Wash them as much as you can."

And, as always, "If you’re feeling a little bit sick, stay home."

