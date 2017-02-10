TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom does police work after teen son found dead
-
FM 1960 motorcycle crash
-
White House plan to return to moon by 2020
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Overnight chase on N. Freeway caught on camera
-
NEW BILL COULD CHANGE DIVORCE IN TEXAS
-
Sheriff Champagne press conference on explosion at pipeline
-
Appeals court refuses to reinstate travel ban
-
Local coach sues school over equal pay
-
Teen found dead behind church school
More Stories
-
Texas lawmakers push for lower speed limitsFeb 10, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
I-45 southbound lanes will be closed all weekendFeb 10, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
Doctor cancels life-saving surgeries in Iran over…Feb 10, 2017, 6:40 p.m.