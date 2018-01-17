Doctor arrested after report of showing up for surgery possibly intoxicated

(Phot: WKYT)

Police in Kentucky arrested a plastic surgeon on the street after a hospital received a report that he showed up for surgery possibly intoxicated, CBS Lexington affiliate WKYT reports.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle was arrested on a charge of public intoxication Monday.

The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington spoke to Gerstle after receiving the report, hospital spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers told the station.

Gerstle left the hospital on foot, and the police were called, Childers said. Gerstle was arrested not far from the hospital.

Gerstle was scheduled to perform one procedure on Monday and had not started it when the allegation was made, Childers said.

Childers said in a statement that the incident would be investigated.

"Patient safety is always our number one concern," Childers said.

Gerstle's privileges at the hospital have been suspended during the investigation.

To read full story on CBS News, click here.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.