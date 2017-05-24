Do skies really turn green when a tornado hits?

If the sky turns green, there's likely to be hail and there could be a tornado, on the way.

HOUSTON - Violent, rotating winds consistent of an EF-2 tornado slammed Sealy yesterday evening, pushing at least one home off its foundation and laying waste to multiple garages and modular buildings, including a popular sports bar and even part of a solar farm. Winds in an EF-2 gust between about 110mph to 135mph. Air 11 was on the scene this morning to captured these images.



Air 11 captured a home pushed off its foundation -- the first story undercut, as a tornado likely swept through this Sealy, TX neighborhood yesterday evening. Damage is consistent with an EF-1 to EF-2 tornado. (Photo: KHOU 11)





Air 11 captured damage to the corner of this large home with roof damage after a tornado likely swept through this Sealy, TX neighborhood yesterday evening. Damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado. (Photo: KHOU 11)

Before the bad weather hit, many people from Sealy to Houston to Pearland reported seeing a, "green sky". This, greening of clouds is a popular indicator -- at least in folklore, born from a time before weather radar, satellites and official warnings -- that a tornado is coming. In this case it may have been accurate!

So, do tornadoes make the sky green? Maybe. Even in 2017, the exact cause is up for debate but there are two plausible reasons -- or one could say, it can happen two ways:

1) When a storm has lots of hail, light refracts through its ice crystals casting a pale, blue color within the cloud. When evening sunlight is also projected through that storm cloud as the sun sets, the familiar shades or yellow and red mix with the blue, causing a green color. Considering that the storms came up at the end of the day yesterday and the green color was visible in areas far from this tornado zone, I would suggest this scenario was the cause.

2) Another way, "greenage" may occur is when severe winds and tornadoes kick up dirt and dust, which are then pulled high into a cloud via the storm's updraft winds. That debris reflects a yellowish tinge when its illuminated by day light. When that yellow is mixed with the pale blue a hail-producing thunderstorm, green results. This scenario is more common when you observe green during the middle of the day under a storm. I would most certainly run for cover if you ever see the sky turn that sickly yellowish/green nowhere near the time of sunrise or sunset because that likely means something bad is happening inside that cell.



Skies had a certain, "key lime green" last night in Brazoria County under a tornado-warned storm. (Photo: Brooks Garner)

Rule of thumb is next time you see the sky turn green when a storm cloud moves overhead, check KHOU 11 TV, your weather radio and cell phone push alerts to insure you're not under a tornado warning. If you're not, consider that one may could form anyway, prompting a future tornado warning. Be mindful of where you might seek shelter. If you don't have a basement (which most here do not), go to an interior room on the lowest level of where you are, away from windows.

-Brooks

Meteorologist Brooks Garner

