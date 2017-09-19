HOUSTON - Students at the Shlenker School received an inspiring visit Tuesday from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Approximately half of those students, however, are from other schools that were unable to open due to storm damage.

The Globetrotters' Moose Weekes and Flip White entertained the group and presented the organization's

"C.H.E.E.R. for Character program. The program is based around the C.H.E.E.R. acronym which stands for Cooperation, Healthy mind and body, Effort, Enthusiasm, and Responsibility.

The team's visit was not a random one, however.

Globetrotters Sr. Marketing Director Aryn Bryant resides in Houston and attended The Shlenker School as a child. In fact, she is one of a dozen Globetrotters employees who live and work out of the Houston area, according to the organization.

The Globetrotters are cheduled to return to Houston for two games at NRG Arena on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

