Discarded fireworks led to house fire, says Harris Co. Fire Marshal

Fireworks led to a house fire early Monday. Photo: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Discarded fireworks led to a house fire early New Year's Day.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to the fire in the 21000 block of Country Cove Ct early Monday.

There were no injuries. The fire was ruled accidental.

The Harris Co. FMO said the fire started from discarded fireworks in a trash can that spread to the home.

