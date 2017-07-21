Did all-inclusive resorts in Mexico serve tainted alcohol?

HOUSTON - Troubling reports have surfaced about American tourists who say they were given tainted alcohol at Mexican resorts.

Some people have reported becoming disoriented and very ill. Others have claimed they were assaulted.

KHOU reporter Matt Dougherty spoke with a couple at Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday. The husband said they'd been drinking earlier in the day, then went to have dinner and felt fine. Hours after they'd had a drink and eaten food, the man said his wife turned into a 'zombie'.

However, many other travelers Dougherty spoke with returning from vacation didn't come home with a frightening tale.

"We had heard about the things that were happening... We were cautious of what we drank, which you should be anyhow because you're out of the country," said one Friendswood man.

Reports of travelers drinking tainted alcohol at all-inclusive Mexican resorts include destinations including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and the area to the south of the city.

In the past year, travelers to the resorts in those areas have reported they had to be hospitalized and there's been at least one report of a sexual assault.

A 2015 report from Mexico’s Tax Administration Service found that 43% of all the alcohol consumed in the nationis illegal, produced under unregulated circumstances resulting in potentially dangerous concoctions.

The national health authority in Mexico has seized more than 1.4 million gallons of adulterated alcohol since 2010 — not just from small local establishments, but from hotels and other entertainment areas, according to a 2017 report by the country's Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks.

The bootleg liquor could be infused with grain alcohol or dangerous concentrations of methanol, cheaper alternatives to producing ethanol, government reports warn.

And the mixtures are capable of making people extremely sick.

The blackouts have happened to men and women, young and old, to singles and to couples, according to interviews with nearly a dozen travelers and family members whose loved ones died or were injured at the resorts, as well as hospital records, ambulance receipts, hotel correspondence and other documents.

