Dickinson PD: 16-year-old girl missing for weeks

Diamond Denefield

DICKINSON, Texas - Dickinson PD is asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

According to police, Diamond Dominique Denefield has not made contact with family members since leaving home on January 14, 2017.

Diamond was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, along with black Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Oliver at 281-337-6335 or Dickinson PD Dispatch at 281-337-4700.

