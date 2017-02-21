Despite rumors, Uber continuing service in Houston

In this photo illustration, the app 'Uber' is launched in a smart phone on July 1, 2014 in Barcelona, Spain. Taxi drivers in main cities strike over unlicensed car-halling services. (Photo Illustration by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2014 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Rumors are swirling about the possibility of Uber putting the brakes on service in Houston.

A spokesperson with the popular ride-sharing company told KHOU 11 News they are optimistic about their future here, and no plans have been made to leave the city.

Last December, Houston city council made a compromise with Uber, saying the city would keep the service here through the Super Bowl.

As part of that agreement, Uber drivers will still have to do fingerprint checks but no drug testing or physicals.

