Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victims

HOUSTON - Desperate flood victims all over the Houston area are taking to Twitter to plead for help.

"I have 2 children with me and the water is swallowing us up," Maritza tweeted. Please try calling 911 for rescue. Please send help."

It was retweeted 350 times. Two hours later, she tweeted that they were safe.

"Got picked up by fire and rescue. Thank You. One of you had connections and all I can say is I'll be eternally grateful."

A man named David tweeted, "Urgent water rescue needed now ... cancer patient with feeding tube."

And several people tweeted about a "lady in labor in her attic alone because her house has taken on water."

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez replied to as many people as he could, telling them help would be there as soon as possible. He also retweeted asking for help from other agencies.

Keeping you in our prayers. Stay strong and hopefully team gets to you soon. RT @misstrice19: https://t.co/yuSjhPJEU0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

Hundreds of first responders risked their own lives as they spread out across the area to answer the calls for help.

Officials are pleading with everyone to not call 911 unless your life is in danger.

