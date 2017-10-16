Deputy shoots, kills suspect after chase in Kingwood

Montgomery County deputies shot and killed a suspect Monday at a gas station in Kingwood. (Photo: KHOU)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County deputies shot and killed a suspect Monday at a gas station in Kingwood.

Deputies say the suspect led them on a high-speed chase on his motorcycle, hitting several other cars before crashing at a Shell station at Kingwood and Green Oaks drives. He then threatened officers with a weapon.

It is unclear at this time why deputies were chasing the suspect.

