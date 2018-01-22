Deputy recounts saving toddler from burning home in Spring

Deputy Constable David Santee broke through a window of the burning home after spotting the lifeless body of a young boy lying on the floor. (Photo: KHOU)

SPRING, Texas - A 3-year-old who survived a weekend house fire is alive thanks to the brave work of a pair of Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables.

The officers were the first to arrive to the fire early Saturday morning where a family was trapped in their burning home.

Deputy Constable David Santee broke through a window of the burning home after spotting the lifeless body of a young boy lying on the floor.

“At one point, the smoke cleared a little bit, and I could see a pair of legs sticking out,” Santee said.

The deputy, very emotional, shared the story of carrying the little boy to a nearby window. Santee passed the 3-year-old to his partner, who began CPR.

The toddler, his 2-year-old brother, and the children’s father were taken to the hospital. Neighbors told KHOU 11 News the dad suffered severe burns.

A woman and 5-year-old girl both died. Santee says he heard the woman calling for help.

“A firefighter happened to come around the corner at that point. We tried to tell him there’s someone else in there moaning. He did everything he could to located the person, but he couldn’t locate it in the room.”

Santee says he doesn’t feel like a hero, adding he did what he thought anyone else would have done.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tells KHOU 11 News investigators have found no evidence to believe the fire was intentional.

