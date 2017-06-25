KHOU
Deputy involved in head-on collision in northeast Harris County

KHOU 11's Lisa Hernandez reports

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:00 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital after a collision late Sunday.

The head-on crash happened on Sam Houston Parkway at Woodforest.

The impact sent the patrol car into the grass in front of a nearby Shell gas station.

No serious injuries were reported, but the deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

