Deputy involved in head-on collision in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital after a collision late Sunday.
The head-on crash happened on Sam Houston Parkway at Woodforest.
The impact sent the patrol car into the grass in front of a nearby Shell gas station.
No serious injuries were reported, but the deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs