Deputy involved in crash in N. Harris County

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:12 AM. CST February 10, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The sheriff’s office confirms with KHOU 11 one of its deputies was involved in a crash in northern Harris County early Friday.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. on Rankin Road at Rankin Circle East, not far from Imperial Valley Drive.

The deputy apparently hit the back of a blue sedan. There were no reports of serious injuries.

As of 4:30 a.m. Rankin Road was shut down in both directions, but the scene has since cleared.

The investigation into who was at-fault in the incident is underway.

