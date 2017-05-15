Deputy constable, daycare van crash in Memorial area

(Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON - A deputy constable was involved in a crash Monday morning in the Memorial area.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, shortly before 6 a.m. a deputy was responding to a scene in west Houston when she collided with a "Elena's Daycare Transportation" van on Memorial near Dairy Ashford.

The van driver and the deputy were taken to the hospital. Precinct 5 says that it appears there are not any serious injures.

Precinct 5 says that it appears that the deputy had her sirens and lights on before the crash. HPD is investigating.

As of 8 a.m. the intersection remained blocked with the investigation on-going.

