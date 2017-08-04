Deputy fired after deadly Denny's beating appeals

Chauna Thompson

HOUSTON - The former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy fired for her involvement in a deadly fight at Denny’s is appealing for her termination, claiming it was politically motivated.

Chauna Thompson’s attorney has filed an appeal.

In May, Thompson’s husband, Terry, was caught on video getting into a fight with a man at a Sheldon-area Denny’s. The man, John Hernandez, died after being put in a chokehold. Chauna Thompson was off-duty and was present during the fight.

Chauna and Terry Thompson were indicted in Hernandez’s death.

