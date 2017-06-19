Deputies: Woman assaulted at cemetery, suspect wanted

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a cemetery.

According to MCSO, the woman was attacked at the Klein Memorial Cemetery on June 16 by a man she had seen before. Deputies say she was tased and a gun was pointed at her before she was bound and gagged.

The victim told deputies she was able to fight off her attacker and run through the cemetery to a nearby Magnolia Fire Station for help.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a red, Ford F-150 with chrome trim. Deputies say the driver is a white man in his late 40's to 50's, around six feet tall and 200 lbs. He was described as having graying hair with a receding front hairline. The suspect goes by the name Bart.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault and kidnapping. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.

