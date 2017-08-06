Deputies: Two men found dead in vacant NW Harris Co. apartment

Deputies on the scene of a double homicide in NW Harris County. Photo: Metro

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men were found dead in a vacant northwest Harris County apartment overnight.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Jones Road early Sunday after a resident found a deceased man inside a vacant apartment. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an additional body in the apartment.

According to HCSO, the bodies appear to belong to adult males. Deputies say blood was found around the victim's heads but the cause of death is still undetermined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

