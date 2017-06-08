Deputies respond to possible homicide in NW Harris Co.

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in northwest Harris County. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in northwest Harris County.

Investigators are on the scene in the 8000 block of Point Northwest Boulevard where they’ve taped off a field behind homes in the area.

Here's the scene in NW Harris County. Investigators have taped off this field on Point Northwest Blvd #khou11 pic.twitter.com/0XOiqdhq95 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 8, 2017

Deputies say someone called to report a foul smell coming from a neighbor’s home.

We’ll provide more details here on this developing story as they become available. Tune into KHOU 11 News at 4 for a live report with the latest.

© 2017 KHOU-TV