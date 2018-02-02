FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a rollover accident along South Mason Road after a truck slammed into two trees overnight.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday when a truck was heading south on South Mason Road.

Photos: Deputies investigating violent rollover on S. Mason

Deputies said the driver lost control of the truck for some unknown reason and drove over the curb, into the middle median and then struck two trees.

The collision split the truck in half, and it ended in a rollover, deputies said.

No official word on injuries to the driver or passengers.

