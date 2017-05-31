Deputies: Fort Bend County teacher arrested after improper relationship with student

Jamaal Nguyen was arrested by Fort Bend County Sheriff's detectives on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo: FBCSO)

RICHMOND, Texas - A teacher at a local high school was arrested Wednesday afternoon for having an improper relationship with a student.

Jamaal Nguyen, 28, was a teacher at Travis High School who had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student, deputies said.

They contacted each other by phone, through text messages and through the Snapchat app.

The student was in one of Nguyen's classes. She told deputies she began to trust Nguyen and began accepting rides from him to her home and to school events.

Their relationship turned sexual in late April or early May, according to investigators.

The student told authorities about the relationship on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Nguyen was arrested without incident the following Wednesday in Sugar Land.

He resigned from his position at Travis High School on Tuesday.

Nguyen has been charged with Improper Relationship Between an Educator and Student, a second degree felony.

