Deputies: Fireman's truck stolen from station, suspect wanted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a suspect after a fireman's truck was stolen from a fire station in broad daylight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Caney Creek Fire Station #82 on Thursday. Deputies talked with the victim, a fireman, who told them that sometime between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., his beige Ford Explorer with Texas license plate CWT 4457 was stolen from the parking lot while he was on duty.

The fireman also told deputies that a man was seen on surveillance video opening several doors to the building before coming into the station and allegedly taking his keys from his bag. He said the suspect came into the fire station asking for water.

If you recognize the suspect or know the whereabouts of the vehicle, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

