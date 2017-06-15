Deggs' passionate speech inspires millions on social media

HOUSTON - Head coach Matt Deggs' passionate speech after Sam Houston State's last baseball game of the season has inspired millions of people around the country.

But how many to be exact?

Jason Barfield, the university's athletics spokesman, estimates the video from the Bearkat Sports Network has been seen more than 10 million times.

Professional athletes like Zach Johnson, Kurt Warner and Ben Zobrist have all praised Deggs for his philosophy on coaching; on being a good teammate; and life.

