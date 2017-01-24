Days getting longer as we accelerate towards Summer

HOUSTON - A warning to all vampires: the sun is coming!

For the first time this season, I noticed that there was a sliver of light on the horizon at 7 p.m. To me that meant only one thing: we're on the fast track to Summer.

The days are getting longer and fast. In the northern latitudes, the days are getting longer at break neck speed while latitudes closer to the equator are getting longer at a slower pace.

Here in Houston, as of January 24th, are adding 1 minute and 14 seconds a day. The speed at which we increase the amount of daylight will continue to increase by approximately one to two seconds a day until we reach March 13th. At that time, we'll continue to gain daylight time but at an ever decreasing rate until we reach the Summer solstice. At that time, the days will grow shorter each day.

The reason the days are growing longer is all due to the Earth's tilt of 23.5 degrees on its axis. As the Earth goes around the sun, there are times when the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun (Winter) and times when we are pointed directly at it (Summer). As we orbit this time of year, the northern hemisphere is being pointed ever more directly at the sun and thus the amount of daylight we receive is increasing.

If you think the days are getting longer quickly here, try cities further north like New York, Chicago, Seattle -- or Anchorage.

The time there is increasing by 4 minutes, 54 seconds a day. By February 27th, they'll be adding 5 minutes, 44 seconds a day. Think about that! That means within a week's time, they're adding over 38 minutes of daylight compared to Houston which is adding 10 minutes, 36 seconds of daylight.

If you're tired of driving home in the dark, Daylight Savings Time begins on March 12th at which time the clocks will jump forward one hour and thus the sun will set an hour later.

