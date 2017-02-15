Day without immigrants

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 6:32 a.m. update
-
Who killed Michelle?
-
Magnolia teen killed in head-on crash
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 4:31 a.m. update
-
Man surprises girlfriend with date on bridge
-
Deputy passes away on the job
-
EF2 tornado hits Fort Bend County
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Contractors swarm damaged neighborhoods
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - new viewer video
More Stories
-
Abbott blasts NFL for wading into 'bathroom bill' debateFeb 15, 2017, 7:56 a.m.
-
Pipeline explosion felt 60 miles awayFeb 15, 2017, 4:11 a.m.
-
6 confirmed tornadoes in Tuesday's stormsFeb 15, 2017, 5:14 a.m.