Dad relies on faith after 5-year-old son killed in crash with school bus

Joseph and Joey Salazar

ALVIN, TEXAS - A heartbroken Brazoria County dad is relying on faith to get through an unimaginable family tragedy. Joseph Salazar’s 5-year-old son Joey and Salazar’s mother were killed Monday when their car was hit by an Alvin ISD school bus.

Joey was in the car with his grandparents when the bus rear-ended them near Highway 6 and County Road 99.

Joey and 60-year-old Karen Salazar didn't survive. Joey’s grandfather remains in the hospital.

Joseph Salazar said Joey, who turned 5 on Mother’s Day, was so close to his grandmother, he called her mom.

“I don’t understand it all, but one thing I do know is that God is good and that, um, he escorted my mother to heaven and they’re both with the Lord today – so, I take solace in that,” Salazar said.

Salazar says Joey’s birth put him on the right track in life. He’s worked as a paramedic and is currently in nursing school.

His last memory of Joey was dropping him off at school Monday.

Salazar has set up a gofundme.com page to help pay for funeral expenses.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

