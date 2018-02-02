1 found dead in N. Houston fire where dad went missing; mom and child got out safely

The fire broke out on E. Crosstimbers at Roswell around 2 a.m. Friday, according to HFD. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters battled a large house fire overnight that left two families without a home. One person was later found dead in the home.

The fire broke out on E. Crosstimbers at Roswell around 2 a.m. Friday, according to HFD. Heavy flames were shooting from the single-story home where six people were living.

Photos: Large house fire in N. Houston early Friday

Three of those people were a father in his late-50’s, his wife and their child. The mom, Carlina, tells KHOU 11 News the dad woke her and her 12-year-old up to alert them to the flames, but she fears he didn’t make it out of the blaze somehow.

Firefighters later confirmed a body was found in the home, but they have not made positive identification.

It's believed the fire was sparked by burning candles in the home, which did not have electricity at the time.

The three other people in the home made it out safely.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Raw video: House fire in N. Houston; 1 person missing

