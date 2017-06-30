DACA recipients fight new proposal to end program

HOUSTON - Children brought to the U.S. by their undocumented parents have a new fight.

It comes as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others seek to end the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, or DACA, program.

“I condemn what Ken Paxton is doing,” said a protestor outside state offices in downtown Houston. DACA recipients say they didn’t choose to enter the U.S. but don’t want to leave.

“I came here when I was 7 or 8 years old,” said Aura Espinosa.

Espinosa is one of about 800,000 undocumented immigrants nationwide brought here as children and currently protected from deportation through DACA.

“I started with my high school, I went to college, I went into the workforce, I had my kids,” said Espinosa. “Now I’m raising my family here.”

Espinosa’s three children are U.S. citizens.

“I hope they don’t take away my family because I’m going to have to go with my mom and then I’m going to have to be forced to be in a country that’s not mine,” said 9 year-old Angel Espinosa.

Paxton and counterparts in nine other states sent a letter Thursday to Washington aiming to end DACA.

“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” it stated.

We didn’t have to wander far from the protest to find someone who supports the effort. Maxima Brown is an immigrant herself.

“Everybody want to comes here, it’s a dream,” said Brown. “But by the same token, you have to follow the rules and you have to respect that.”

DACA defenders say they’ll fight to stay here as long as they are here.

“Find it in your heart to help, no longer separate families,” said Espinosa.

Mexico’s consul general in Austin said, for most DACA recipients, their home countries are more foreign to them than the United States. Meanwhile, Ken Paxton’s office had no comment concerning the protest.

Click here to read the letter sent by Ken Paxton and other state attorneys general to the Trump Administration.

