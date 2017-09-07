DACA recipient channels feelings by volunteering for Harvey relief

HOUSTON - Tuesday, the White House announced the end of DACA, Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals.

That same day, one DACA recipient in Houston decided to channel his feelings by helping Harvey survivors. What he found were stories of incredible need in a low-income immigrant community.

Cesar Espinoza’s day started with a press conference.

“Even in the midst of a storm we are resilient and continuing to build” he said as he wrapped up his response and gathered the rest of the volunteers to head towards Southwest Houston.

In Rockport Apartments, Espinoza and his group, FIEL, found families living in moist and moldy conditions.

Hermina, whose last name we are protecting because she is undocumented, had the worst conditions we saw in her apartment unit.

Walking through her apartment you can see it rotting away, mold growing out of the walls, black and green spots everywhere, water splashing from the rug as you take a step, but all Herminia said she needed help with was the rent.

She, her husband and daughter are now living a few buildings down with a friend. The rent is due on Sept. 7 and they say they have no way of paying for it.

Espinoza wasn’t done with Herminia when Jose Alberto came up, pleading for the same thing.

“Yo estoy parado no tengo dinero” I don’t have any work, I don’t have any money and I have a baby upstairs he said.

You read that right.

A new born baby in the apartment unit right above from the one that was rotting away.

Baby Christian was born the day Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, his parents are doing the best they can to keep everything clean for him but the looming deadline of the rent has the couple imploring Espinoza for help.

Espinoza said he was going to work with the property manager on an extension to the deadline.

“With DACA or not I will continue to help my city re-grow” he said.

Espinoza’s work permit is set to expire in October. Right now, there is no telling what Congress or President Trump will do with the nearly 80,000 DACA recipients like Espinoza.

