Cyclist struck by vehicle in front of downtown county jail

HOUSTON – A cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle in front of the Harris County Jail in downtown overnight.

The cyclist was hit in the 1100 block of Baker Street.

Nearby deputies quickly responded along with an ambulance. The victim appeared to be alert and talking with first responders, but his or her condition was not immediately confirmed.

The driver’s vehicle was stopped nearby with the bike on the ground.

