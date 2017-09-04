Cy-Fair ISD school finds temporary home after flood

HOUSTON - A school swamped by flooding has a week to prepare for students in a temporary home.

The old Matzke Elementary building in Cy-Fair ISD is now “Moore Elementary on Jones.” The actual Moore building took in more than two feet of water during the height of Harvey.

“Last week, this building was being used for furniture storage for the entire district,” said Moore principal Patricia Myers.

Myers and others are working to get the old Matzke ready for classes next Monday. Meanwhile, workers spent Labor Day pulling soggy items out of her school.

“I was heartbroken, was heartbroken,” said Myers.

The community has stepped up to help Moore by holding supply drives. KHOU 11 visited one at Cypress Creek High.

“Our motto at Cy Creek this year was 'Our Cougars, Our Culture',” said CCHS Principal Vicki Snokhous. “We’re adding onto that, “Our Cougars, Our Culture, Our Community.”

Ben Schreiber will be a second grader at Moore. “Nastiness inside it, so gross,” he said about his flooded school. But he and other students are quickly learning a school is more than a building.

“Just people giving out all of these school supplies is just awesome,” said student Grace Sanucchi.

“We know our kids are going to come to us a little shell-shocked,” said Myers. “And we’ve talked about how it may look a little different, but that’s okay.” “As long as we’re all together, we can do this.”

Enough supplies have been collected to help students and staff from other schools who may have lost items at their homes.

