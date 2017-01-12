Cy Fair ISD bus catches fire with students onboard

HOUSTON - A Cy Fair ISD bus caught fire with several students on board.
According to Cy Fair ISD, the fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. near Gleason Elementary on Beltway and West Rd. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The school district said that at least 20 students were on board at the time and all of them are safe.
The students were put on another bus and taken home.
