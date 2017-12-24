Crews battle 'large outdoor fire' in Humble

(Photo: Atascocita Fire Department)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Fire crews responded to a "large outdoor fire" in Humble Sunday afternoon.

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, the fire is located near Will Clayton Parkway and Cold River.

Our crews are currently on scene of a large outdoor fire near the intersection of Will Clayton Pkwy and Cold River. Details to follow as they develop pic.twitter.com/9E0Kyceool — Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) December 24, 2017

Officials say it started as a grass fire and spread to a storage tank. Product from the tank spilled out and fueled the fire.

It was originally thought the fire was coming from the field house behind Humble High School, but that wasn't the case.

"I opened up the blinds and I noticed the smoke, was a lot of black smoke, " said Celestine Martelly. "We were worried because we weren't sure if it was close to a gas line."

Hazmat crews also brought out a foam pumper to put out the petroleum product. The Harris County Fire Marshal will continue the investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV