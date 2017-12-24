KHOU
Crews battle 'large outdoor fire' in Humble

Fire crews responded to a "large outdoor fire" in Humble Sunday afternoon.

December 24, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Fire crews responded to a "large outdoor fire" in Humble Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Atascocita Fire Department, the fire is located near Will Clayton Parkway and Cold River.

Officials say it started as a grass fire and spread to a storage tank. Product from the tank spilled out and fueled the fire.

It was originally thought the fire was coming from the field house behind Humble High School, but that wasn't the case. 

"I opened up the blinds and I noticed the smoke, was a lot of black smoke, " said Celestine Martelly. "We were worried because we weren't sure if it was close to a gas line."

Hazmat crews also brought out a foam pumper to put out the petroleum product. The Harris County Fire Marshal will continue the investigation. 

