(Photos: Aeriels taken from Air 11)

HOUSTON - Firefighters battled a grass fire in a Westchase neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m. near homes by High Star Drive.

Surveillance video shows smoke and flames from the grass fire behind a home's backyard.

Aerials from Air 11 don't show any damage to homes.

