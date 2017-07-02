Fireworks cause 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Harris Co.

(Photo: KHOU)

Officials said fireworks caused a a two-alarm apartment fire in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, the fire took place at the Coronado Park Apartments located in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Drive.

“Investigators determined the fire was started by fireworks, and ruled accidental,” said Rachel Moreno, Public Information Officer. “We encourage the public to use fireworks responsibly by following the manufacturer’s directions and never using fireworks near buildings or vehicles.”

There was major damage to the roof and several homes.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

