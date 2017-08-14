Crews cleaning up mercury spill at Midtown apartment complex

HOUSTON - Crews are cleaning up a mercury spill at Midtown apartment complex.

According to HPD, officers received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday of a mercury spill in the 3500 block of Main St.

Police say a man living at an apartment complex told crews that he had about two pounds of mercury in a mason jar in his apartment. He said his girlfriend had the jar and dropped it in the apartment on Friday. The entire floor where the spill occurred was evacuated, as well as several other apartments where the mercury may have spread.

A couple of firefighters came in contact with the mercury and were decontaminated.

© 2017 KHOU-TV