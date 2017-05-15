Crews battle large wildfire in Montgomery Co.

Aerial photo from Air 11. (Photo: KHOU)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Crews are battling a large wildfire near Grangerland in Montgomery County on Monday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, about 15 to 20 acres are burning in an isolated area between FM 1485 and Massey Road.

Officials said there have been no evacuations at this time with no homes or other property in danger.

The fire is contained to a heavily wooded area and it is difficult to access, according to MCSO.

