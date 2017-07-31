Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Spring

Firefighters battled a massive three-alarm fire at a Spring home on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Air 11)

SPRING, Texas- Firefighters battled a massive fire at a Spring home on Monday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal, the thee-alarm fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the home located in the 6800 block of Star Ledge Court.

Video from Air 11 showed extensive damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

